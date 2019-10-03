War Box Office (All Languages): BEATS Baahubali & Thugs Of Hindostan! Amongst Top 5 Biggest Openers

War Box Office (All Languages): The day of Gandhi Jayanti has turned out to be jackpot for Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War, as the movie has kick-started the box office journey on an earth-shattering note. While it has surpassed Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan to become biggest opener of Bollywood, War also fetched record-breaking numbers, if movies of all languages are included.

Right from the word go, tickets were selling like hotcakes all over the country and War was destined to create havoc at the ticket windows. With two best dancers and action heroes coming together was always a highlighting feature but what worked in the favour of War is that it didn’t turn out to be dud in terms of content like many other recently released big-budget movies.

On the first day, War ended up collecting 53.35 crores including the collections from all languages. With this total the movie has made its place amongst the biggest openers of India.

Let’s take a look where War stands in all-time biggest openings of India:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion- 121 crores

Saaho- 88 crores

2.0- 60 crores

War- 53.35

Thugs Of Hindostan- 52.25

Baahubali: The Beginning- 50 crores

Now with 5-day extended weekend in the kitty, the War is ready for some more destruction at ticket windows.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War released on 2nd October 2019. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie also features Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.

