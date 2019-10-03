Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Netflix Film Drive Finally Gets A Release Date

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer heist film “Drive” will release on November 1 on digital platform Netflix.

The streaming portal announced the launch date for “Drive” on Friday. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Dharma Productions.

The film’s first song “Makhna” was launched on Friday, it has been shot in the beautiful locales of Israel. The film also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vibha Chibber.

In an interview with IANS earlier, Sushant had said: “When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next.”

This is the first time Sushant and Jacqueline will be seen sharing screen space together.

