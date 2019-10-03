Tum Hi Aana From Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria’s Soulful Track Strikes A Chord

Marjaavaan marks Sidharth Malhotra and newbie Tara Sutaria’s first outing and the audience is pretty excited about it. The audience was quite impressed by their chemistry in the trailer and looked forward to seeing them more on the screen. To put the audience’s unrest to end, the team has now released the first song from the film. Titled Tum Hi Aana, the song is a melancholy yet soulful track.

Featuring the leads – Sidharth and Tara, the song shows a grief-desolated Sidharth Malhotra remembering the fond memories of Tara Sutaria while he is in jail. The video shows how the two lovebirds spent winsome time with each other and everything slowly destroying for them. The song alternates between the past and the present. The song outlines how their love story ends with Raghu eventually murdering Zoya at the end of the song and that will surely pique your anticipation about the storyline of the film.

Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, the soulful track is penned down by Kunaal Vermaa. Payal Dev has done the music composition really well and the symphony at the back mixed with flutes tunes is absolutely mellow to the ears. Tara and Sidharth look absolutely good together and the song will surely become your favourite instantly.

Talking about the romantic song, director Milap Milan Zaveri tells Times of India, “‘Tum Hi Aana’ is a love song, which is all about emotions, passion, and heartbreak. It’s on the lines of ‘Bekhayali’ (Kabir Singh), and ‘Galliyan’ (Ek Villain). ‘Tum Hi Aana’ is the soul of Sidharth and Tara’s love story in the film. It describes the passion and intensity of their relationship.”

He adds the song arrives at a significant time in the film when the protagonist is tragedy-stricken. Painting ‘Tum Hi Aana’ as the heartbeat of Marjaavaan, he states that the song ” is not just a song, but almost like a character in the film.”

He also revealed that the song was suggested by co-producer Bhushan Kumar during one of the script narration sessions. He further says there are almost five renditions of Tum Hi Aana in the film, which have been used at different sequences in the movie.

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film also starring Riteish Deshmukh in a dwarf avatar. The film will hit screens on November 8.

