The sister duo – Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel – maybe very fierce and bold on social media but they have had a very troubled past. Rangoli, who is an acid attack survivor, recently she took to social media to talk about her journey after the attack and how it changed her forever.

She opened up about her grim story on how she underwent 54 surgeries in 5 years after being attacked by a guy in Dehradun. Sharing her picture with the deep scars that she’s still living with, Rangoli also mentioned how her sister Kangana too was physically assailed and had been almost beaten to death, when this happened.

Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel Shares Upsetting Details Of Her Past & It Will Break Your Heart

She wrote, “Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one-litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what ?… Cause our parents gave birth to beautiful, intelligent and confident daughters, the world is not kind to the girl child, time to fight all kind of social evil … so it’s safer for our children.”

Netizens were quick enough to react to this story shared by Rangoli and were all concerned for her. One follower also asked her on how she continues to remain so brave and she replied, “I don’t know what to say honestly I had given up on my life, my now husband bt back den just a normal friend washed my wounds &waited outside operation theatres fr years very supportive sister & parents collectively breathed life in to me.. can’t take credit fr wat my life is today.”

Elaborating on her battle with acid attack, Rangoli shared her entire story along with a picture in which she reveals how the doctors couldn’t reconstruct her ear.

Now, Rangoli is settled in Manali with her husband. She has a one-year-old child, Prithviraj. As for Kangana, she is busy with her future projects now. She will be seen in Jayalalitha biopic titled Thalaivi. She will also be a part of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

