Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel Shares Upsetting Details Of Her Past & It Will Break Your Heart

The sister duo – Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel – maybe very fierce and bold on social media but they have had a very troubled past. Rangoli, who is an acid attack survivor, recently she took to social media to talk about her journey after the attack and how it changed her forever.

She opened up about her grim story on how she underwent 54 surgeries in 5 years after being attacked by a guy in Dehradun. Sharing her picture with the deep scars that she’s still living with, Rangoli also mentioned how her sister Kangana too was physically assailed and had been almost beaten to death, when this happened.

OMG !! Such an overwhelming response to our childhood pics, lot of friends asking for my pics from college, ha ha we were science students, we had no time for all this, still found one from annual day 😁 pic.twitter.com/baO8WTWYDu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

She wrote, “Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one-litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what ?… Cause our parents gave birth to beautiful, intelligent and confident daughters, the world is not kind to the girl child, time to fight all kind of social evil … so it’s safer for our children.”

Shortly after this image was clicked, the guy whose proposal I refused threw one litre acid on my face, I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what ?….(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

(Contd)… Cause our parents gave birth to beautiful, intelligent and confident daughters, world is not kind to girl child ,time to fight all kind of social evil … so it’s safer for our children 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

Netizens were quick enough to react to this story shared by Rangoli and were all concerned for her. One follower also asked her on how she continues to remain so brave and she replied, “I don’t know what to say honestly I had given up on my life, my now husband bt back den just a normal friend washed my wounds &waited outside operation theatres fr years very supportive sister & parents collectively breathed life in to me.. can’t take credit fr wat my life is today.”

I don’t know wat to say honestly I had given up on my life, my now husband bt back den jst a normal friend washd my wounds &waited outside operation theatres fr years vry supportive sister & parents collectively breathed life in to me.. can’t take credit fr wat my life is today🙏 https://t.co/0wolqqLy6L — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

Ha ha you are very kind, people said I was dark beauty with long straight and dark hair, Chotu had curly hair and pale skin like turmeric so much so that our dadi called her Peeli ( yellow ) 😁 https://t.co/Cds3rGM7Mh — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 1, 2019

Elaborating on her battle with acid attack, Rangoli shared her entire story along with a picture in which she reveals how the doctors couldn’t reconstruct her ear.

Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear…(contd) pic.twitter.com/M5MMHVHpOx — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(Contd)…..I had lost one eye had a retina transplant, doctors took skin patches from all over my body and grafted my one breast which was severely damaged, during breast feeding Prithu I felt many complications….(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(contd)….even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead… shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(Contd)..I stopped following the case, why not death sentence for these people? Beauty was the last thing I cared about I was university topper but best years of my youth went in operation theatres, even though I had 90 percent burn still no reservation for acid survivors (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(Contd)…. Why ?? These are some of the questions we need to ask ourselves and our system 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

I don’t know initially I wanted to know everything but my sister helped me disassociate from all this, it was harming my recovery process and now my husband and my son are my priority not going after a culprit …(contd) https://t.co/bVY7UCf5L6 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

(Contd)…. I do believe sadak chaap romeos are a big evil of our society and we need to fight the mindset not individuals. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

Now, Rangoli is settled in Manali with her husband. She has a one-year-old child, Prithviraj. As for Kangana, she is busy with her future projects now. She will be seen in Jayalalitha biopic titled Thalaivi. She will also be a part of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

