War Box Office Advance Booking Trends (A Day Before): Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Have Taken Over The Nation!

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff & Vaani Kapoor starrer War is terrific at the Box Office one day before its release. Despite so much competition from regional & Hollywood films, this Bollywood action extravaganza has come on its own and is promising a bumper start at the Box Office.

Let’s have a detailed look at how some of the major cities are performing today regarding the advance booking of War:

Mumbai

Mumbai always enjoys the most number of shows and that’s why it struggles to get a huge number of housefull shows. However, the film has still managed to get 20-25% houseful shows already. On top of that, it has got 33% 4DX and 80% MX4D shows houseful.

Delhi

Delhi is on fire. Despite having a large number of shows, there are 60-65% of them already going houseful and filling fast. Even 4DX screens are practically full. That’s an incredible result for a film releasing on such a great size.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru also is all set to receive the film with open arms. The audience here seems totally excited for War as 60-65% Hindi 2D and 75% 4DX shows are filling fast.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is simply fantastic as its recording one of the best numbers as far as the advance booking is concerned. The screens are getting packed already as there are 85-90% Hindi 2D shows already going houseful. Apart from that, Hindi 4DX is 100% sold and Telugu is having 50% houseful shows.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad has also improved compared to yesterday. There are around 10-15% of Hindi 2D shows going houseful and 100% in 4DX.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is also promising big with 30-35% Hindi 2D shows already going houseful and 80% 4DX.

Chennai

Chennai is also unaffected despite competition from regional film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. There are 85-90% Hindi 2D shows going houseful and 60-65% in Tamil 2D.

Kolkata

West Bengal also has multiple regional releases but despite that, there are 55-60% shows going houseful for War.

This is a terrific trend and it’s certain that the film will be among the topmost Bollywood openers.

