For John Abraham, the occasion of Independence Day wasn’t favorable this time as his Vedaa turned out to be a mega-disaster. The actor was coming fresh from the blockbuster success of Pathaan, so good expectations were set for his Independence Day release. Unfortunately, it just got lost in the storm of Stree 2 and didn’t show any recovery at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

John’s Independence Day bet goes wrong!

Before this film, John faced a clash on two Independence Day occasions. One was in 2018 when his Satyameva Jayate locked horns with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Again, in 2019, his Batla House clashed with Akshay’s Mission Mangal. On both occasions, the films of both actors worked well at the box office. But this time, except for Stree 2, the audience neglected all other films running in theatres.

The hype was so huge for Stree 2 that despite decent reviews, Vedaa failed to even make a mark in the mass centers. Thanks to a big holiday, it got a fair start, but after that, it never saw any kind of positive momentum. It is said to be a big blow to the actor after being a part of a humongous success like Pathaan.

Vedaa’s disastrous run at the worldwide box office

After just hanging in there, Vedaa has ended its run at the Indian box office by earning just 22.50 crores net, which equals 26.55 crores gross. In overseas, it was a complete washout and earned just 3.30 crores gross. Combining both the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a dismal 29.85 crores.

With 29.85 crores gross, Vedaa avoided the embarrassment of being John Abraham’s lowest grosser in the decade, as it ended up grabbing the third spot. Yes, you read that right! It has emerged as the third lowest-grossing film for the actor in the last 10 years. Mumbai Saga is in the first position with 22.86 crores gross, followed by Attack’s 23.26 crores gross.

Vedaa’s worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 22.50 crores

India gross- 26.55 crores

Overseas gross- 3.30 crores

Worldwide gross- 29.85 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 At The Worldwide Box Office (32 Days): 10.45 Crores Away From Becoming 7th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News