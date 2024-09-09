John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s Vedaa has failed to recreate the magic that was created back in 2019 with Batla House. It marked the reunion of John and director Nikkhil Advani. Unfortunately, this time, the collaboration didn’t turn out to be successful, and the film went on to become one of the biggest flops in John’s career, who was coming fresh from the historic success of Pathaan. Keep reading for a detailed worldwide box office report for 25 days!

Out of all three major Independence Day releases from Bollywood, this John Abraham starrer was the first one to book the slot for its release. In fact, the makers were adamant about the same date despite initial plans of Pushpa 2 arriving on the same date. Later, when Pushpa 2 got postponed, Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein immediately grabbed the date. The way Stree 2 turned out to be was totally out of the syllabus, and amid that Stree storm, John’s film faced a complete washout.

Coming to the collection report, Vedaa completed 25 days in theatres yesterday. Amid the absence of major Bollywood releases, this film is still hanging in there, and so far, it has earned 22.30 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at a dismal 26.31 crores. Even in overseas, the film is a complete washout, and it ended its run at 3.30 crores gross. Combining both the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office tally stands at 29.61 crores gross.

From here, Vedaa won’t cover much distance and will wrap up its journey at around 32 crores gross or even lower. Considering John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani’s successful collaboration in the past with Batla House, expectations were high this time, but the film failed to attract the audience.

Released in 2019, Batla House had amassed 126.41 crores gross globally. So, compared to it, Vedaa (29.61 crores gross) is lagging by 76.57%, which is a big disappointment.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

