The extended opening weekend has ended and it’s Thalapathy Vijay who has won the first stage of a high-voltage Varisu vs Thunivu clash. After taking a lead on the opening day in Tamil Nadu, Ajith Kumar started lagging behind. Both films are enjoying a good time due to the Pongal holidays and let’s see where they stand at the box office after the first Monday!

Both films released on 11th January i.e. last Wednesday. As the period of Pongal is said to be a lucrative one in Kollywood, both the releases were expected to do well despite the clash and that’s what exactly happened so far. Yesterday, it was a public holiday in Tamil Nadu and thanks to it, a double-digit score was registered.

As per the latest box office update, Varisu has entered the 100 crore club in India and the collection stands at 102.40 crores nett in 6 days (inclusive of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages). While the Tamil version was always expected to perform well, the Telugu version too is churning out promising numbers. The Hindi version is doing much better than Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast.

Speaking about Thunivu, it has amassed 77.55 crores nett in 6 days at the Indian box office (inclusive of Tamil and Telugu versions). Almost the entire total is coming from the Tamil version only as the Telugu dubbed version has contributed just around 3 crores.

Coming to the worldwide collection of both films, Varisu has raked in a whopping 168.83 crores gross including 120.83 crores gross from India and 48 crores gross from overseas. On the other hand, Thunivu has also earned a good total of 123.50 crores gross so far including 91.50 crores gross from India and 32 crores gross from overseas.

As even today is a public holiday in Tamil Nadu, one expects a 10 crore+ nett Indian collection for each film.

