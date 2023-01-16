The countdown has begun! After a long wait of 4 years, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his comeback film Pathaan, which has been making headlines for quite some time now. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see its first rushes. A couple of days back, the makers dropped the official trailer that set social media buzzing for all the right reasons. The film is expected to break and make new records at the box office. A few days before Pathaan hits the screens, it has got the international box office ringing how.

Led by SRK, the action thriller also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Helmed by War director Siddharth Anand, it is slated for Republic Day release.

Ahead of its release, we recently came across Pathaan’s advance booking at the international box office. If the latest buzz is anything to go by then it has already crossed a huge mark at the ticket window in the US. Yes, you heard that right! One of the verified Shah Rukh Kha fan clubs took to social media to write about the Day 1 advance booking of Pathaan and by the looks of it, it also seems to be a blockbuster.

A fan club named ‘Shah Rukh Khan Fc – Pune ( SRK Fc Pune )’ took to Twitter to reveal that it has already crossed 5+ crore overseas. The Tweet read, “#Pathaan hits 5 cr+ Day 1 from overseas advance bookings itself. Historic and the return of the king @iamsrk @yrf.”

While another netizen claimed, “#Pathaan SHOCKS as USA advance bookings for Day 1 have already crossed $250K. More than 15,000 tickets sold so FAR not for the opening week, but for the opening Day. HISTORIC Day 1 on cards for #ShahRukhKhan.

Quite a blockbuster start, Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has started the film’s promotion. After appearing on FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Deepika Padukone, he was recently in Dubai where the trailer of the film was played on the Burj Khalifa.

We already can’t wait for January 25 to arrive, can you?

