Uri: The Surgical Strike Day 33 Box Office: Redefining The Meaning Of Being Stable!

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is continuing its super-successful march at the box office. If fifth Monday collections were highly impressive, the collection on fifth Tuesday is just terrific.

The war-drama made on a meagre budget of 25 crores is breaking the records on each passing day. After crossing the coveted mark of 200 crores, Uri is rock steady even in its fifth week. On its day 33 i.e. fifth Tuesday, the movie added another 1.61 crores, thus taking a grand total at 216.21 crores. When compared with day 32’s 1.70 crores, the collections hardly declined on day 33.

As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s anticipated Gully Boy releases tomorrow, it will be interesting to see if Uri continues to attract the footfalls.

Riding high on the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, actor Vicky Kaushal says he has never cared about following the norms in the film world — whether it is for the protagonist’s part, a secondary part or debuting with a film like Masaan.

On “Uri…” and its success, he said: “It’s one of those experiences that have been extremely stimulating and enriching as an actor and as a human being because when you get to wear that uniform to play a character of an Army man, it brings a lot of responsibilities on your shoulders.

“I learned so much about the lives of an Army officer, their families… You just realise the kind of selfless work they are doing for all of us. Their quote is ‘service before self’ and they truly live by that.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!