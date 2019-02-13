Gully Boy: With 700 Crores, Ranveer Singh Will Be The Only NEXT To Salman Khan To Achieve This Record!

Ranveer Singh has emerged as the next big thing of Bollywood, owing to the mighty hits like Padmaavat and Simmba. In 2018, the 33-year-old became the highest grossing actor in a single year and only second to Salman Khan to deliver one 300 crore and one 200 crore in a year. Now, with upcoming Gully Boy, Ranveer is all set to achieve one more milestone.

Speaking about the box office numbers, Salman Khan is unbeatable as his 3 back-to-back releases have a record collection of approx 828 crores and that too, in a span of 12 months. Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (July 2015) amassed a lifetime total of 320.34 crores and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (November 2015) collected 207.40 crores. Wrestling-drama Sultan (July 2016) made a total of 300.45 crores.

Ranveer Singh is on a winning spree since last year with Padmaavat (January 2018) raking a huge figure of 300.26 crores and Simmba (December 2018) collecting about 241 crores*, thus registering 541.26 crores* at the box office. Even though the numbers are staggering, surpassing Salman’s 828 crores is way out of reach but if Gully Boy work wonders at the box office (lifetime of 100 crores plus), which is highly expected, Ranveer could emerge as the only Bollywood actor to rake such a huge total number (650 crores plus) in such a short span of period (13 months), next to Salman Khan.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is slated for a release on 14th February 2019. It features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

