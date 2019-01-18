Uri- The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 7: Enjoys A Phenomenal First Week!

What a fantastic beginning it has been for Bollywood in 2019. With Simmba in the running already, one would have expected it to lead the show right till the arrival of Republic Day releases. However Uri – The Surgical Strike has thrown a pleasant surprise at the Box Office by emerging as the first choice amongst the audiences.

This was reflected in the first week collections that currently stand at 70.50 crore*. It is indeed phenomenal because very rarely does one see the weekend numbers been replicated during the weekdays as well. It becomes even tougher when the collections are anyways on the higher side. However this is what has happened with this Aditya Dhar directed film which collected over 35 crore in its first three days and then brought in almost a similar number in the next four days too.

This is one of those rare films that has a classy feel to it and has worked with the masses as well in a huge way. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has retained a very good number of shows in the second week too and would be competing with Why Cheat India now. In the current week the film should enter the 100 Crore Club and from there it has to be seen whether it makes a journey from the Superhit to Blockbuster category as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

