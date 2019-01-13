Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 2: Grows Further On Saturday!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 2: It is time for Vicky Kaushal to rejoice. His first major solo release, Uri: The Surgical Strike, has turned out to be a success story. The film had collected 8.20 crore on Friday which was in any case quite good. Since the critical acclaim as well as audience word of mouth was positive for the film, it was pretty much on the cards that Saturday would see a good jump. This is what happened as 11.50 crore* came in.

The film’s entry in the double digits is a very good sign not just for those associated with it but also the industry as a whole. It pretty much signifies the kind of acceptance that different genres and subjects are now finding amongst the audiences. There was a time when such films couldn’t be even thought of but now that these are finding mainstream release across A, B as well as C centres, it is time to really look forward in Bollywood. A welcome sign indeed.

The film has now collected 20.63 crore and what has to be seen is that how much closer to the 35 crore do the collections arrive once the weekend is through. Numbers so far are going in the right direction and one just hopes that there is good sustenance in time to come as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!