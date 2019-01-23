Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collections: Stays Phenomenal On Tuesday!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collections: The film is on a record-breaking spree. On its second Tuesday, it further collected 6.30 crores. With this, the overall numbers now stand at 122.59 crores.

The film has been in theatres for 12 days now and the average of over 10 crores per day is being maintained which is just fantabulous especially if one considers the fact that the opening day was lesser at 8.20 crore. The trending is truly like a widely appreciated Blockbuster film, which is heartening.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer will go past the lifetime numbers of Stree and Raazi today and then it would be about chasing Badhaai Ho lifetime. That milestone would be accomplished during the third weekend.

Overall, while Baaghi 2 and Race 3 lifetime are set to be surpassed, the next biggie in sight would be Bang Bang that has crossed the 180 crore mark in its lifetime run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

