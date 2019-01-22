Uri: The Surgical Strike which is running riot all over the country is facing some weird obstacles in major centres in Bihar. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has still not been released in Bhagalpur, Purnia and various other notable regions of Bihar.

After the recent viral footage of PM Narendra Modi roaring “How’s the josh?” various ministers in the area of Bihar wanted to see the film. They weren’t able to track any shows of the film and apparently that brought up the issue. The viewers, as well as the exhibitors, are troubles because of the same.

According to Neeraj Singh, President of NEMPKA (North Eastern Motion Picture Association Of Bihar) this is happening because of old grudges. He says, “The movie has not been released in major parts of Bihar and wherever they have released, it’s in very few cinemas. The distributors are same as Thugs Of Hindostan and they’re giving various reasons for not giving the film to the exhibitors. “

According to other sources, the distributors are resisting to distribute the shows because they are the same ones who did for Thugs Of Hindostan. The source also adds, “This is because we refused to show Thugs Of Hindostan and give a satisfactory share of Kedarnath to them. We asked them on Monday after the movie started to gain momentum at the box office, they then put some deliberate unfair demands. They’re asking to continue to show Uri: The Surgical Strike till the next month skipping Manikarnika and Thackeray both. They are just trying to bother us.”

We just hope this matter gets resolved soon as Uri: The Surgical Strike is a movie that should be watched by each and every person having India as their origin.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!