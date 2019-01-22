Box Office Collections: Uri – The Surgical Strike Is Continuing Its Insane Run, Why Cheat India Is A Disaster

Box Office Collections: It is now turning out to be an insane run for Uri – The Surgical Strike at the Box Office. The collections on every day are actually behaving like that of an opening day, what with 6.80 crore more coming in. This is the 11th day of the film and the numbers are not far away from the 1st day numbers of 8.20 crore.

Ever since the inception of the 100 Crore Club with Ghajini, something like this has never ever happened before. In that regard, the film is now turning out to be a record breaker and a definite trend setter as well.

The Aditya Dhar directed film has now collected 115.87 crore so far and the second week would conclude around the 135 crore mark. While it was a given that 150 crore mark would be breached, the film will now go past the 175 crore mark too in a jiffy. Once that happens, it would be interesting to see where does the film eventually land up.

As for Why Cheat India, the film is a disaster story. The film collected around 1 crore* more on Monday and currently stands at 7.80 crore*. The film will just be a one week show and that’s about it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

