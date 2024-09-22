Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad continues to enjoy attention from the audience during its first edition of re-release. On National Cinema Day, it witnessed a big surge, and the momentum was maintained again yesterday. As a result, the tally at the Indian box office has come closer to the 20 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report on day 9’s performance!

Back in 2018, the Bollywood folk horror tale was a theatrical failure despite enjoying positive reactions from critics and audiences. Now, six years later, it has earned its due and changed its destiny by securing itself a tag of a successful affair. Yes, the film has now technically become a winning affair in the domestic market by recovering the reported budget.

After earning 3.04 crores on National Cinema Day, Tumbbad didn’t face a major decline yesterday and held its ground by earning 2.50 crores. With this, the total re-release collection went up to 18.98 crores net at the Indian box office after 9 days. Today, it will comfortably cross the 20 crore mark.

In the initial run, Tumbbad did a business of 13.48 crores. Including the re-release edition, the total collection now stands at 32.46 crores. If we compare this with the reported budget of 15 crores, the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 17.46 crores. Calculated further, it equals a 116.40% profit against the cost.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film that enjoys 100% returns is a Hit at the Indian box office. So, by that logic, even Tumbbad is a Hit if we include re-release collections.

(Please note that here, we’re considering the budget that was reported back in 2018, and it doesn’t include the marketing cost of re-release)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

