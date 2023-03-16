Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is moving ahead at a decent pace. After a huge drop on Monday, the film has shown a steady trend throughout and it is closing its first extended week on a good note. As expected, a regular drop has been recorded today. Here’s how much it is earning on day 9 at the Indian box office!

After a long time, Bollywood has come out with a light-hearted rom-com and the response so far has been good. Whether it’ll be a theatrical success or not is still a debatable part as the exact cost of the film is still under wraps. Talking about the numbers, it’s a sigh of relief after back-to-back disasters like Shehzada and Selfiee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s day 9 collection, the film is earning between 4.70-4.90 crores, as per early trends flowing in. As compared to yesterday’s 5.70 crores*, it’s a fair enough hold. Interestingly, despite Shazam 2 taking away some evening and night shows, TJMM hasn’t shown any massive drop in its run.

The Indian box office total of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar now stands in a range of 92.71-92.91 crores in 9 days. DC’s Shazam 2, Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato and Sandalwood’s Kabzaa are releasing tomorrow. All these films will be taking a healthy chunk of screens from TJMM. Let’s see how it sustains a dent in screen count.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: RRR Box Office (Japan): Collection Shoots Up Post Oscars’ Victory, Aiming To Hit The 100 Crore Milestone Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News