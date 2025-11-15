Tron: Ares opened with hope, but after a full month in theaters, it is heading toward a domestic box office finish under $100 million. The third entry in the science-fiction series is now trailing Tron: Legacy by about $100 million in the United States. In 2010, Legacy was labeled an underperformer; yet, compared to Ares, it now appears to be a clear success.

Bridge Of Spies Holds Strong Compared To Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares, directed by Joachim Ronning and led by Jared Leto, has not crossed $150 million worldwide, and by last Sunday, it had climbed past $70 million at the domestic box office. The sci-fi action underperformer has now moved beyond $72 million in the United States.

The numbers put it less than $1 million away from the domestic total of Bridge of Spies, per Box Office Mojo. The 2015 film reunited Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, shifting their focus from the brutality of World War II in Saving Private Ryan to the Cold War.

Bridge of Spies: Storyline

The story followed an American lawyer working to secure the release of a pilot held by the Soviets. A prisoner exchange formed the central plot of the film, with Hanks’ character developing a small bond with the captured Soviet spy. Mark Rylance played the spy and earned major acclaim, along with the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The film drew acclaim for its script, shaped in part by the Coen brothers. It holds a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes and also featured Amy Ryan, Jesse Plemons, Jake Lacy, and Alan Alda.

Tron Ares Vs Bridge Of Spies Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up against each other with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo:

Tron: Ares Box Office Summary

Domestic – $72.1 million

International – $68.2 million

Worldwide – $140.3 million

Bridge of Spies Box Office Summary

Domestic – $72.3 million

International – $93.1 million

Worldwide – $165.4 million

Although Tron: Ares may surpass Bridge of Spies domestically, its worldwide total may not reach the level that the Tom Hanks starrer achieved on a far smaller budget. Ares cost about $220 million to produce and could cost Disney up to $130 million. The studio has been struggling this year, even with a billion-dollar win from its Lilo and Stitch remake, but has taken hits from Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Snow White, and Elio.

Despite this rough stretch, Disney has two near-certain hits on the way. Zootopia 2 is close, and Avatar: Fire and Ash is coming soon as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc North America Box Office Day 21: Beats Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero To Achieve A Notable Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News