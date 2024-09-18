Chris Hemsworth’s Animated flick Transformers One is gearing up to topple Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s reign at the domestic box office during its debut weekend. Tim Burton’s horror comedy has governed the box office chart since its debut on September 6, 2024. However, that’s about to change. According to Deadline, the first animated Transformers movie, releasing on September 20, 2024, is all set to beat Beetlejuice Beetlejuice from the top spot during its debut.

The Josh Cooley-directed film tells the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron. The film explores how the once close buddies became sworn enemies. The voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

The film is reportedly tracking north of $30 million, opening from Thursday through Saturday. Transformers One is on track to dominate the domestic box office during its debut by overtaking Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is eyeing $25 million on its third weekend of release.

The spooky Michael Keaton starrer debuted at the top spot during its opening weekend and also ranked no. 1 in its second weekend of release, raking in over $50 million. Despite debuting at the top spot, Transformers One, with a production budget of $75 million, will only recover less than 50% of its investment during its debut. It will also fail to crack the highest opening for an animated movie in September. That honor belongs to Sony’s 2015 Hotel Transylvania 2, which opened to $48.4 million.

Transformers One has an 89% certified fresh on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

