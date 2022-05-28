Hollywood release Top Gun: Maverick has opened on a much lesser than expected note. It was never going to fetch a double-digit response since it’s not quite an event film. In fact, even the films coming from the biggest franchise Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible, have been just about good in India, and not excellent. Hence, one didn’t expect the sequel of 80s Top Gun to create a roar in India. One such example of a sequel which came after a huge gap was Ghayal: Once Again which was released more than 25 years after Ghayal, and here we are talking about a film that took even longer and came after three and a half decades.

Still, one expected an opening of around 5 crores for the aviation film Top Gun: Maverick, considering the credentials involved and the release at premium proprieties, including IMAX. However, that didn’t turn out to be the case as the numbers were just around 2 crores*. In fact, despite being a much bigger film, the collections are lesser than even some of the recent Bollywood disappointments.

The good part is that the reports for Top Gun: Maverick are quite positive and that should ensure a good jump over the weekend. Had there been a more aggressive promotional and marketing campaign for the film, the numbers could have been even better. If one adds the preview shows that were held on Wednesday and selective release on Thursday, the film is currently at 4 crores*, which is fair if one considers the fact that Saturday and Sunday are yet to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

