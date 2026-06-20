Alongside Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2026. Starring Tom Holland in the lead role, the MCU superhero movie is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, two weeks after Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. After Sam Raimi’s popular 2000s trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s duology, Tom Holland has become the only actor to star in four solo live-action Spider-Man movies. Brand New Day’s latest trailer has further enhanced the buzz and curiosity among audiences.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield & Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Films – Combined Worldwide Gross

While Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy collectively earned $2.477 billion worldwide, Andrew Garfield’s two-film combined gross was $1.467 billion. But Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films have taken the franchise to a different level. So far, his three Spider-Man films have earned a staggering $3.935 billion worldwide against a $535 million combined budget.

Can Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Franchise Cross $5 Billion Worldwide?

With a current combined worldwide gross of $3.935 billion earned by Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day would need to earn more than $1.065 billion at the global box office to surpass the $5 billion milestone.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise has delivered a per-film worldwide average gross of $1.312 billion. If the fourth installment earns more than this average global benchmark, it will comfortably surpass the $1.065 billion figure to take Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise beyond the $5 billion milestone. Having said that, the final box office outcome will become clear only after its theatrical release on July 31.

What Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day About?

The Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel revolves around Peter Parker after the world forgets him due to Doctor Strange’s spell. As he tries to fight criminals, something strange begins to happen to him, and he can’t control it. In such a situation, he must use his powers to save the city and his loved ones from a powerful invisible villain.

The film also features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in important roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

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