The theatrical trailer of the biggest Bollywood film till date, Thugs Of Hindostan – starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh – was launched a couple of days back, without any doubts has been the point of discussion across the country.

The response to the trailer for the on-ground audience ranges from excellent to good to bad, but the common consensus among the audience is to watch the film on the big screen just to experience the larger than life action entertainer. Although the trailer hasn’t really met up to the expectations of a lot of movie going audience, Thugs Of Hindostan is too big a film to be missed.

To conclude, the trade reaction is highly positive whereas the audience reaction is mixed but that doesn’t take away the historic start that the film would embark onto on its opening day. On a personal level, I felt that the theatrical trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan failed to live onto the humongous pre-release expectation that I had from the film. The dark undertone in the beginning of the trailer as well as the not so good visual effect in the long shots took me by surprise. To sum it up, the trailer was underwhelming or rather disappointing for me, but that doesn’t really make a difference as just like a lot of other people, even I will watch the film first day first show. As mentioned above, the opening will be earth-shattering due to Aamir Khan’s audience pull and the entire set up of the film, but the route from thereon would depend on the word of mouth. Diwali hasn’t really seen a big grosser for Bollywood this decade, and it would be interesting to see if Thugs Of Hindostan changes that, but for that to happen, a decent to good word of mouth is needed. And by big grosser, we mean collections more than Rs 300 crore, as Rs 200 crore is not really a benchmark for two superstars i.e. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Initial Opening Day Prediction: Rs 50.00 crore

Expected Hype Meter: 4 on 5