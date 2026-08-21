Thudakkam Box Office Collection Day 14: Film Loses Steam Amid Onam Releases ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film, Thudakkam, has slowed at the box office amid the Onam releases. While the film managed to enter the safe zone before the new releases took over theatres, it is far from a hit. With Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa hitting theatres on August 20, Thudakkam’s box office has been impacted.

How Much Did Thudakkam Earn In 14 Days At The Box Office?

The Malayalam action thriller earned 0.21 crore on its second Thursday, which is a 43.24% drop from its second Wednesday collection. This is a significant drop in collection. The reason? Release of Khalifa- the first Onam release of the season. The Prithviraj Sukumaran had a massive release in Kerala and overseas markets. This led to Thudakkam losing nearly 39.42%. The film is likely to lose more screens from today after the release of Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

Meanwhile, Thudakkam has earned a total of 21.86 crore net in India, which equals 25.79 crore gross. Overseas, the film has grossed 16.1 crore, bringing the worldwide total to 41.89 crore.

Week-wise Box Office Collections of Thudakkam:

Week 1: 16.05 crore

Week 2: 5.81 crore

Total: 21.86 crore

Thudakkam To Wrap As 7th Highest Grossing Mollywood Film Of 2026 (net)

Currently, Thudakkam is the 7th-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026, trailing Bharatanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam (25.55 crore). It’s unlikely the film will cross the collection of Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam. In another week, the list will change as Khalifa and the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit register their collections.

Take A look at Mollywood’s Top 10 Grossers of 2026(India net):

Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore Drishyam 3:110.36 crore Aadu 3: 51.12 crore Athiradi:36.97 crore Patriot:31.6 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 25.55 crore Thudakkam: 21.86 crore (14-days) Balan: The Boy:19.07 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore

More About Thudakkam

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, Vismaya plays Meenu, a martial arts expert who puts her skills to good use when a devastating threat shatters her world. Mohanlal has a cameo in the film as Vismaya’s martial arts teacher.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Khalifa Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Beats Vaazha 2, Enters Top 5 Mollywood Openings Of 2026



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