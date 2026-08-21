Khalifa Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Enters Top 5 Mollywood Openings Of 2026 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Khalifa has had a great start at the box office. The film enjoyed a solo opening day after Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game dropped out of the Onam race. The film also features star-studded cameos by Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas, which elevated its opening-day collections in India and overseas. Worldwide, the film has entered Mollywood’s top 5 opening-day collections in 2026.

How Much Did Khalifa Earn At The Worldwide Box Office on Opening Day?

Prithviraj Sukumaran has registered the second-highest opening day collection of his career. The film’s overseas collection almost equaled the net Indian collections on day 1. While teh film grossed 6 crore overseas on day 1, in India it collected 6.31 crore. The film’s net collections on day 1 stand at 5.53 crore.

Khalifa has entered the top 5 in Mollywood’s opening-day collections worldwide in 2026. It beat Vaazha 2’s earnings to enter the top 5 list. Vaazha 2 had earned 10.36 crore worldwide in April this year. Of the 5, three films star Mohanlal in the lead or in cameos.

Take a look at the Top 10 Biggest Opening Day Collection in Mollywood in 2026 (Worldwide Gross)

Drishyam 3: 43.70 crore Patriot: 28.3 crore Aadu 3: 17.77 crore Athiradi: 13.16 crore Khalifa: 12.31 crore Vaazha 2: 10.36 crore Kattalan: 9.02 crore Pallichattambi: 8.2 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring Of Rowdies: 7.75 crore Thudakkam: 6.91 crore

More About Khalifa

One of the film’s biggest highlights and best-kept secrets is Mohanlal’s cameo. Details about his character are still under wraps and will be a sweet surprise on the big screen. Khalifa is directed by Vysakh. The actor-director duo last worked together on the 2010 film Pokkiri Raja. The film also starred Mammootty in the lead. Back in 2010, it was the highest-grossing film in Kerala. Fans would also be interested in seeing the reunion of the filmmaker and actor and what they bring to the table. While the milestone seems difficult, it is not unachievable.

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