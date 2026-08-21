Khalifa Box Office Collection Day 1: Becomes 2nd Best Opening Of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Career (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Prithviraj Sukumaran had two back-to-back disappointments at the box office with Vilayath Budha and I, Nobody. All eyes were on Khalifa to bring the actor’s lost box office glory. While the film has started on a promising note, the mixed audience response can play spoilsport for its collections in the days to come. Meanwhile, it was also pegged to become Prithviraj’s biggest opening of his career. However, the film fell short of the mark. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of the film!

How Much Did Khalifa Earn On Its Opening Day In India?

The film had registered a pre-sales of 3.01 crore in Kerala alone. The net India collection of the film on its opening day stands at 5.53 crore, which equals 6.31 crore gross. While it was anticipated that the film would mark Prithviraj’s career-best opening as a solo/parallel lead, it missed the mark. The biggest opening in Prithviraj’s career is still held by Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024). The film opened at 7.6 crore net in India, which equals 8.97 crore gross.

Khalifa Becomes Second-Highest Opening Of Prithviraj’s Career

With this, Prithviraj has missed the biggest solo opening of his career. Khalifa trails Aadujeevitham by 29.6%. However, Khalifa has become the second-highest opening of Prithviraj’s career. Similarly, for director Vyshakh, this is his second-highest opening, next to Mammootty’s Turbo (6.25 crore net). The Mammootty starrer registered a high opening day owing to the superstar’s presence. However, poor word of mouth led to the film’s total collection being disappointing. For Khalifa, Monhalal’s cameo played a big role in attracting audiences to the theater.

More About Khalifa

One of the film’s biggest highlights and best-kept secrets is Mohanlal’s cameo. Details about his character are still under wraps and will be a sweet surprise on the big screen. Khalifa is directed by Vysakh. The actor-director duo last worked together on the 2010 film Pokkiri Raja. The film also starred Mammootty in the lead. Back in 2010, it was the highest-grossing film in Kerala. Fans would also be interested in seeing the reunion of the filmmaker and actor and what they bring to the table. While the milestone seems difficult, it is not unachievable.

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