Hitting theaters on the heels of Searchlight’s Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which opened to $9 million last weekend, another genre contender is stepping into the spotlight with They Will Kill You. Early projections for this film suggest a promising start, with the film eyeing a decent opening domestically and overseas, positioning it for a potentially stronger debut than its recent competitor. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Krill Sokolov directs the action-comedy-horror and features Zazie Beetz, Myha’la, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette in key roles. It is being released in North America by Warner Bros., and the studio earned a fortune last year with its string of hits. Alex Litvak and Kiril have co-written the script. However, finding a footnote amid the strong releases is unlikely for it.

How much is They Will Kill You projected to earn on its opening weekend?

The film is expected to open with around $10 million in the U.S., along with another $10 million from 65 international markets. Key territories include France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Mexico, Spain, and the UK, with a wide release across nearly 7,000 screens worldwide. It was also shown at SXSW, and Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 71% fresh rating.

How does it stack up against Ready or Not 2: Here I Come?

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is also a horror-comedy and was released in theaters this past weekend, which is why the comparison. Also, both films were shown at SXSW. According to Deadline’s report, They Will Kill You has a bigger footprint than Ready or Not 2: Here I Come had. While the domestic debut weekend projection is slightly above Here I Come, the overseas projection is way more than Ready or Not 2. For the unversed, Ready or Not 2 grossed only $2.8 million in its opening weekend overseas. The global debut of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come was $11.8 million, while They Will Kill You is projected to earn even more.

What is the film about?

The R-rated film follows Zazie Beetz as a housekeeper in a New York City high-rise, initially unaware of the building’s dark past of mysterious disappearances, only to soon discover that the entire community is hiding unsettling secrets. They Will Kill You will be released on March 27.

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