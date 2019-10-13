The Sky Is Pink Box Office Day 2: Doesn’t Grow Much On Saturday

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink had an ordinary Saturday at the box office as the numbers stayed on the lower side for second day in succession. The film collected 4 crores* at the box office and though it is some sort of improvement over the Friday numbers, it had to grow much bigger if it had to make an impact post the opening weekend.

The film has seen decent to good to very good reviews coming its way and that was needed too since it is a niche affair and hence required this sort of critical support. However, considering the fact that the film stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, there is some sort of star power as well and hence one expected better.

So far, the film had collected only 6.50 crores* and though the weekend would go over 10 crores mark, that is not saying much. Though the content of the film is still good enough for the urban multiplex audiences, it is lack of awareness as well as the (really) offbeat title that is playing truant. Moreover, War is huge competition too which means one waits to see if there is any hold that the film would be able to manage from Monday onwards.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as we production and distribution sources

