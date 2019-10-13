Bigg Boss 13 Ban Controversy: Salman Khan’s Residence Packed With Security, 20 People Arrested

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 been mired in controversies right from its launch two weeks ago. Many organisations, including Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) have sought ban on the show, raising objection over the concept of “Bed Friends Forever”. Many have alleged the show is obscene and it maligns Indian culture

Now, the Rajasthan-based organisation Karni Sena has reportedly complained against the show. In the wake of the complaint, the Mumbai police has tightened the security outside the show host Salman Khan’s house.

According to online portal Bollywood Hungama, 20 people were arrested on Friday for protesting outside Salman’s house.

Also, a man named Updesh Rana, posted a video in which he can be seen standing outside Salman’s house and warning the actor and show’s makers to stop spreading obscenity in the Bigg Boss house. Karni Sena wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, claiming “Bigg Boss” is insulting Hindu culture and traditions.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Dabangg 3. He has started the promotional activities for the same. It’s the third part in this masala franchise. He will also start the shoot of his Eid 2020 release from December.

