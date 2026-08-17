The Odyssey North America Box Office: 2nd R-Rated Film Ever To Cross The $500M Milestone & Surpasses Beauty & The Beast (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures/JioHotstar)

The Odyssey completes its fifth weekend with a bang yet again, and this time it has crossed a major milestone at the box office in North America. The Christopher Nolan-helmed epic becomes the second R-rated movie ever to cross this domestic milestone. The film has also surpassed Disney’s blockbuster Beauty and the Beast domestically, highlighting its strong box-office hold. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The movie has also set a new benchmark for IMAX releases, crossing the $300 million milestone worldwide in the premium format alone. The mythological epic is one of the biggest movies currently running worldwide. It is closing in on the all-time top 20 list of highest-grossing films in North America.

The Odyssey crossed the $500 million milestone at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Christopher Nolan’s film retains its position in the domestic top 5 of the box office rankings. The Odyssey collected a solid $23.2 million on its 5th three-day weekend in North America. The movie dropped just 26.4% from last weekend despite losing 386 theaters on Friday. It is the biggest 5th three-day weekend for R-rated movies.

The Odyssey hits the $500 million milestone at the North American box office this weekend. The movie’s domestic box office total stands at $504.7 million after its 5th weekend. It is tracking to earn between $580 million and $600 million in its domestic run.

Surpasses Beauty and the Beast domestically

The mythological epic has surpassed the live-action Disney blockbuster Beauty and the Beast at the North American box office to become the all-time #23 highest-grossing film in North America. For the unversed, the Emma Watson starrer fantasy film collected $504.5 million in its domestic lifetime. With that, it is edging closer to the all-time top 20 grossers in North America. Released on July 17, The Odyssey has crossed the $1.29 billion mark worldwide.

Box office summary of The Odyssey

Domestic – $504.7 million

International – $786.2 million

Worldwide – $1.29 billion

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