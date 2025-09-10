Liam Neeson’s wait continues as The Naked Gun edges closer to the milestone but refuses to cross it quickly. The action-comedy, which has already turned into a profitable venture, now stands still at more than $99.3 million worldwide, a few thousand short of the round figure. The film, a reboot of the 1988 classic The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, surprised many with its strong domestic performance and a steady international pull, yet the race to $100 million has slowed down more than expected.

The Naked Gun’s Strong Domestic Earnings, But Global Struggle

Over $52 million of The Naked Gun’s earnings came from North America, while the rest arrived from overseas markets, per Box Office Mojo. The film has long passed its production budget and break-even point, which secures it in the profitable zone, but its present box office journey shows signs of slowing momentum. Last weekend’s numbers exposed the struggle when it brought in less than $1 million over three days, a result that echoed the late drops of films like F1: The Movie and Superman, both of which already sit far above $600 million globally.

The Naked Gun Box Office Summary

North America – $52.3m

International – $47m

Worldwide – $99.3m

Sixth Weekend Drop Hits The Naked Gun Hard

During its sixth weekend, Liam Neeson’s comedy with Pamela Anderson collected around $538K, marking a steep 70% drop compared to the fifth weekend’s $2.3 million. This decline is sharper than what the bigger titles mentioned above experienced during this weekend of their runs. The Naked Gun’s troubles continued into the weekdays, as Monday delivered its weakest showing yet with earnings under $50K across 931 theatres. That translates into barely $53 per screen, indicating that theatre interest has thinned out heavily.

The worldwide earnings tell another story, too. The Naked Gun has not yet crossed the $50 million line outside North America, and with fewer screens holding onto the film, that target seems increasingly out of reach. New releases have already started eating up space in theatres, and upcoming launches are bound to push older titles further aside.

Will The Naked Gun Go Beyond $105 Million?

Even if the $100 million mark will eventually fall in the coming days, projections suggest that climbing beyond $105 million may be out of reach. The slow crawl, steep weekend-to-weekend drops, and limited theatre count all point towards a ceiling the film is unlikely to break. For now, Liam Neeson’s film waits to be etched into the $100 million club, but its journey beyond that number seems almost sealed.

