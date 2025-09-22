2025 has been a treat for horror/thriller fans. The year started strong with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, then gave us the eerie Bring Her Back and the supernatural Final Destination: Bloodlines. Danny Boyle returned with 28 Years Later, Zach Cregger delivered Weapons, and now The Long Walk is keeping the trend going. Following its theatrical release on September 12, 2025, the film earned an impressive 89% critics’ score and 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT) as it continues its global box office run.

With a current worldwide total of around $25.6 million, the dystopian survival horror thriller has recently outgrossed a few notable releases from this year, including The Last Breath and The Life of Chuck. It is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of Drop, Caught Stealing, and Together. On top of that, The Long Walk is also poised to surpass the highest-ranked movie of all time on IMDb. We’re talking about Frank Darabont’s Oscar-nominated prison drama The Shawshank Redemption. Here’s how much The Long Walk needs to outperform the iconic film at the global box office.

The Long Walk vs. The Shawshank Redemption – Box Office Summary

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $22.7 million

International: $2.9 million

Worldwide: $25.6 million

The Shawshank Redemption – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $28.8 million

International: $0.5 million

Worldwide: $29.3 million

As of now, The Long Walk trails The Shawshank Redemption by approximately $3.7 million worldwide. If it maintains its steady momentum, it is expected to overtake the 1994 classic in the coming days.

What’s The Long Walk All About

Directed by Francis Lawrence, The Long Walk is a dystopian horror thriller that follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner.

It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill.

The Long Walk – Official Trailer

