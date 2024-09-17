The Killer’s Game set an unfortunate record for Guardians Of The Galaxy star Dave Bautista. After grossing less than $3 million at the domestic box office, the film became the lowest-grossing opening weekend flick of Bautista’s career. The film also failed to crack the top five films in the weekend box office chart.

The Killer’s Game was released in theaters on September 13, 2024. Despite receiving a B+ CinemaScore from audiences on opening day, the film recorded the lowest start among multiple new entries, including Speak No Evil, which dominated with $4.5 million Friday. The Killer’s Game, However, raked in $1 million on Friday, September 13. Following the grim start, the film set an unfortunate record for Dave Bautista as the lowest opening weekend of his career.

The Killer’s Game raked in an estimated $2.6 million in the U.S. during the three-day opening weekend. It is the lowest-grossing opening of Dave Bautista’s career behind 2018’s Hotel Artemis’ $3.2 million debut. The film also failed to crack the top five films at the domestic box office. The Killer’s Game, which has a budget of less than $30 million, ranked sixth behind Reagan, which grossed $2.96 million in its third weekend.

Beetlejuice topped the weekend’s domestic chart with $51.6 million, followed by new entry Speak No Evil, which earned $11.5 million. Deadpool & Wolverine came in third with $5.2 million, and new entry Am I Racist ranked fourth with a $4.75 million debut.

The Killer’s Game also landed a disappointing 33% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

