The Kashmir Files and Bachchhan Paandey are indulged in one of the most exciting box office battles that have ever taken place. Just like yesterday, today too TKF is dominating like a boss. Interestingly, there’s an improvement on the other side of camp too. Below is all you need to know.

Things got drastically changed on Friday when TKF’s official screen count came out. Currently running on 4000 screens, the film has left behind Akshay Kumar’s latest release by around 1000 screens. The decision by exhibitors is now getting justified as TKF continues to put on a thunderous show.

The Kashmir Files is getting sold out very quickly, especially during the evening and night shows. So, in order to avoid missing the film, many people are flocking theatres right from the first show of morning. And the results are clearly seen in numbers. As per trade reports, TKF has registered a rocking 55-60% occupancy in morning shows across the country. It’s a big jump compared to yesterday’s 45-50% occupancy. Interestingly, both multiplexes and single screens are performing on the same level. That’s truly unbelievable!

Speaking of Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar‘s masala entertainer has put on much-needed growth today. The average occupancy of 40-45% has been registered in morning shows all across the country. If the film manages to jump further, a good number would come on board despite The Kashmir Files’ storm.

TKF is helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and others in key roles. Speaking of Bachchhan Paandey, the film is directed by Farhad Samji and stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and others.

