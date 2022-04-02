The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 22: Drops On 4th Friday, Next Stop Is OTT & Satellite Release

With RRR (Hindi) continuing to roar loud and Attack also releasing in theatres and taking away quite a few screens, The Kashmir Files did witness a drop on the fourth Friday. It has been having a good time at the box office but the weekdays of the third week did feel the impact. Now on its 22nd day, the film has seen some more decline, though this is on the expected lines, with 1.50 crores* coming in.

The film now stands at 239.78 crores* and there should be a good jump today and tomorrow. Ideally, around 6-7 crores more should come in at least, which means for the film to hit 250 crores, the weekend won’t be good enough and it would be only by the close of the fourth week that the milestone would be achieved.

For a biggie, the true test is also about how does it work on the small screen when it arrives on the satellite and OTT circuits. Given the kind of theme that the film carries, it is bound to do well digitally, and that too not just in India but also overseas. However, satellite markets is different as the biggest of the blockbusters out there are hardcore commercial entertainers, and hence subjects like these find restricted acceptance. One waits to see if The Kashmir Files reverses the trend here.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

