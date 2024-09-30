The Greatest Of All Time has slowed down at the box office. Thalpathy Vijay starrer had witnessed a tremendous opening weekend. But the buzz eventually dried down due to the mixed response from the masses. It has been performing at a decent pace in the Hindi language. Scroll below for update after 25 days.

The pre-release hype was massive due to Thalapathy Vijay’s penultimate outing before his official political entry. The sci-fi action drama was expected to achieve many milestones in its theatrical journey. However, the party was spoiled by a lukewarm response in the Telugu and Kerala markets.

Hindi Box Office Collection

After 25 days, The Greatest Of All Time has earned 18.30 crores net at the Hindi box office. These are decent figures, considering the Northern market wasn’t expected to perform as well. In fact, The GOAT is now a success tale in Hindi.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

In India, Thalapathy Vijay’s film had earned 252.65 crores in 23 days. In gross earnings, it minted around 298.12 crores. This includes 217 crores from Tamil Nadu alone, which is around 73% of the total collection. Around 13 crores came from Andhra Pradesh + Telangana, while 27.30 crores were added from Karnataka. The rest of India contributed to around 27.32 crores.

More about The Greatest Of All Time

The GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu and backed by AGS Entertainment. The supporting cast stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran.

It is the 68th film of Thalapathy Vijay as a leading actor. He will be quitting the acting industry with his last film, Thalapathy 69.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

