The Greatest Of All Time continues its steady run at the worldwide box office. Thalapathy Vijay starrer is pacing towards the 450 crore mark but there are multiple records it will shatter on the way. To begin with, The GOAT is at the edge of toppling Vikram to become the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film globally. Scroll below for day 13 updates!

In India, The GOAT witnessed a huge blow due to the underwhelming response from the Kerala and Telugu states. Box office collections were majorly impacted in these leading markets, due to which it could not gather the fast-paced momentum it was otherwise expected to enjoy. However, other markets, like the Tamil region, stepped up, leading to decent figures overall.

The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Collections (India)

On day 13, The GOAT maintained its fantastic hold and added 7.1 crores to its kitty. The total collections at the Indian box office come to 231.55 crores net, which is around 273.22 crores in gross earnings.

The GOAT Worldwide Box Office Collections

Around 151 crores gross have been added to the overseas market. The worldwide collections of The Greatest Of All Time after 13 days stand at 424.22 crores gross. Thalapathy Vijay led sci-fi action drama needs to hold its fort strong and it is sure to cross the 450 crore milestone before the end of this weekend.

Only 2 crores away from Vikram!

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is currently the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film at the worldwide box office with earnings of 426 crores gross. The Greatest Of All Time needs less than 2 crores to surpass its lifetime earnings and steal the #5 spot.

Next aim is Ponniyin Selvan 1

Post that, it will be a fight against Ponniyin Selvan 1 (482.70 crore gross) for the fourth spot among the top 5.

While that could be achieved in its lifetime, entry into top 3 will not be possible as it will need at least 605 crores gross earned by Jailer (at #3).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office: Biggest Disaster Of All Time In Kerala Among Other Language Films? Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Fails To Recover Almost 70% Of Its Cost!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News