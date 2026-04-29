The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally hitting the screens this Friday, and with that ongoing strong buzz, its box-office buzz is also getting stronger. The film is now expected to have a splendid global opening weekend, and the overseas opening-weekend collection is expected to help it achieve it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It received positive responses from the critics in the early reviews. The strong cast, nostalgia factor, and striking visuals sure give the film a strong edge. David Frankel returned as director, and a few new faces have joined the cast. The film premiered on April 20 in New York and will be released in theaters this Friday.

The Devil Wears Prada 2’s opening weekend projection

There has been a lot of speculation about the film’s opening weekend. Some predicted that The Devil Wears Prada 2 might earn around $100 million at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Deadline projects that it might earn between $73 million and $80 million on its domestic debut weekend. It is still a strong start, but might not threaten Michael or Project Hail Mary‘s opening weekend grosses.

Meanwhile, at the international box office, it is eyeing a stellar opening. According to Deadline, it is expected to gross around $100 million in its overseas opening weekend. Therefore, it could gross around $180 million worldwide in its opening weekend. It is a great start for the film, especially when Michael is hogging all the limelight and will have a stronghold in its second weekend as well.

How much does the sequel need to outshine the OG film’s collections?

With a strong $70-$80 million start, the sequel is expected to surpass the OG film’s $124.7 million domestic haul by its second weekend. Globally, The Devil Wears Prada grossed $326.6 million. The 2026 film will beat the worldwide total in record time. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will kickstart the summer box office on a strong note.

What is the sequel about?

Andy Sachs returns to Runway as Miranda Priestly navigates a new media landscape and Runway’s position within it. They reconnect with another former assistant, Emily, who is now the head of a luxury brand with funding that could save Runway. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on May 1.

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