The Conjuring: Last Rites will open in theaters this Friday and is expected to have a smashing opening weekend. The previous three films are quite popular worldwide, and the fourth film will also receive equal love from fans worldwide. As we wait for its official opening weekend numbers at the domestic box office, let’s rank the debut weekend collections of the previous movies.

The first film was released in 2013, followed by three more sequels. This latest one is said to be the final film in the main franchise. There are other films in the The Conjuring universe, including Annabelle Creation, The Nun, and more. Including the latest release, there are ten movies in the universe, but we will be ranking the three Conjuring movies’ opening weekend collections only.

Ranking the opening weekends of the main The Conjuring movies at the domestic box office

The Conjuring main universe is one of the most popular and financially successful horror franchises. The projected opening weekend collection of The Conjuring: Last Rites is over $20 million more than the biggest debut in the main franchise.

The Conjuring – $41.8 million The Conjuring 2 – $40.4 million The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $24.1 million

How much is The Conjuring 4 expected to earn at the domestic box office on its opening weekend?

According to media reports, The Conjuring: Last Rites is tracking to earn between $65 million and $70 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. However, it has the lowest CinemaScore rating among the main The Conjuring movies and a B rating on the aggregate site. Therefore, it is 55-67% more than the opening weekend collection of The Conjuring, which registered the biggest opening weekend in the series.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, released on September 5, collected $8.5 million from the Thursday previews at the domestic box office.

(Credit- Box Office Mojo)

