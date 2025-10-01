Following its theatrical release on September 5, 2025, and despite an underwhelming 59% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, Michael Chaves’ supernatural horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites has turned out to be a global box office sensation. With a current worldwide haul of $436.3 million, the ninth installment in the Conjuring Universe franchise stands tall as the highest-grossing horror film of 2025, and ranks as the 11th highest-grossing title overall this year.

In its impressive run, Last Rites has recently surpassed several past hits, including Die Another Day (2002), The Exorcist (1973), Cast Away (2000), and The Matrix Revolutions (2003). Now, the horror blockbuster has its sights set on breaking into the all-time top 300 worldwide earners. To secure that milestone, however, it must overtake the lifetime earnings of an iconic sci-fi classic starring Keanu Reeves. We’re talking about the 1999 film The Matrix, which currently occupies the 300th spot, as per Box Office Mojo. The big question: how much more does The Conjuring: Last Rites need to earn at the global box office to surpass it?

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $161.9 million

International: $274.4 million

Worldwide: $436.3 million

As far as the box office performance of The Matrix is concerned, the sci-fi hit earned approximately $467.8 million worldwide. This means that The Conjuring: Last Rites trails The Matrix by approximately $31.5 million worldwide. However, if its upcoming digital release doesn’t significantly impact its theatrical run, Last Rites could realistically outgross the sci-fi classic and secure a spot in the all-time top 300 highest-grossing films.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. The Matrix Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how all four films from The Matrix franchise performed at the worldwide box office.

The Matrix (1999): $467.8 million The Matrix Reloaded (2003): $741.9 million The Matrix Revolutions (2003): $427.3 million The Matrix Resurrections (2021): $157.4 million

At its current tally, The Conjuring: Last Rites ($436.3 million) has already outgrossed The Matrix Resurrections and The Matrix Revolutions. With continued momentum, it’s also expected to surpass the 1999 original. However, reaching the massive $741.9 million haul of The Matrix Reloaded remains out of reach for the horror hit.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer

