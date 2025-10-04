The Conjuring: Last Rites is on the verge of completing a month in theaters, and the supernatural horror film has already raked in an impressive $446 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo). In North America, the film has collected $163.8 million, and the remaining $282.2 million has come from the international markets. It is already the highest-grossing film in The Conjuring Universe and also stands as the top-grossing horror release of 2025.

At its current pace, it seems Last Rites is on track to reach the $475 million mark globally. The final verdict is expected to be clear within the next few weeks. Earlier, Last Rites outgrossed the two Marvel films Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* as well as the horror hits Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Weapons.

Now, it is closing in on the lifetime earnings of the highest-grossing John Wick installment – John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). Read on to see how much more The Conjuring: Last Rites needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. John Wick: Chapter 4 – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stack up against each other at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $163.8 million

International: $282.2 million

Worldwide: $446 million

John Wick: Chapter 4 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $187.1 million

International: $260 million

Worldwide: $447.1 million

That puts Last Rites just $1.1 million behind the Keanu Reeves starrer at the global box office. Given its strong momentum, it’s only a matter of days before the horror hit overtakes John Wick: Chapter 4, marking another milestone.

Can Last Rites Crack 2025’s Top 10?

At present, The Conjuring: Last Rites sits at the 11th spot among 2025’s highest-grossing films, trailing Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps by about $75.5 million worldwide. With its upcoming digital release and competition from new theatrical releases, overtaking First Steps for a spot in the year’s Top 10 looks unlikely, unless the horror hit manages a significant late-stage boost at the box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Story & Cast

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real-life events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

