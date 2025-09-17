Warner Bros Pictures’ The Conjuring: Last Rites emerged as the second highest-grossing film in The Conjuring Universe, surpassing The Conjuring 1 & 2. It now aims for the worldwide haul of The Nun, the top-grossing movie in the universe. Domestically, it has been hit by the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle tsunami. Keep scrolling for further deets.
The Conjuring 4’s latest worldwide collection
Patrick Wilson starrer The Conjuring 4 collected $25.6 million at the domestic box office, a 69.5% decline from last weekend, when it was released. It collected $1.8 million on its second Monday, taking the domestic cume to $132.4 million in just 11 days. It will soon surpass Final Destination: Bloodlines and Weapons in North America.
It has a stronghold in the overseas markets, collecting over $202.1 million after its second weekend. Adding that to its $132.4 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $334.5 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It has already earned more than six times the production budget. The Conjuring: Last Rites has become the second-highest-grossing horror film of the year, only behind Sinners‘ $366.6 million global haul.
Box Office Summary of the film
- North America – $132.4 million
- International – $202.1 million
- Worldwide – $334.5 million
Set to become the highest-grossing film in The Conjuring Universe
The Conjuring 4 is around $32 million away from the worldwide haul of The Nun and its $366.08 million, and could dethrone it as the highest-grossing film in The Conjuring universe this weekend. It will set a new benchmark at the box office and might even cross the $400 million mark.
Check out The Conjuring universe movies at the worldwide box office (from highest to lowest)
- The Nun – $366.08 million
- The Conjuring: Last Rites – $334.5 million
- The Conjuring 2 – $322.8 million
- The Conjuring – $320.4 million
- Annabelle: Creation – $306.6 million
- The Nun II – $269.6 million
- Annabelle – $257.04 million
- Annabelle Comes Home – $231.25 million
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $206.4 million
- The Curse of La Llorona – $123.2 million
The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in the theaters on September 4.
