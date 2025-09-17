The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Set To Become The Top Grosser
Warner Bros Pictures’ The Conjuring: Last Rites emerged as the second highest-grossing film in The Conjuring Universe, surpassing The Conjuring 1 & 2. It now aims for the worldwide haul of The Nun, the top-grossing movie in the universe. Domestically, it has been hit by the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle tsunami. Keep scrolling for further deets.

The Conjuring 4’s latest worldwide collection

Patrick Wilson starrer The Conjuring 4 collected $25.6 million at the domestic box office, a 69.5% decline from last weekend, when it was released. It collected $1.8 million on its second Monday, taking the domestic cume to $132.4 million in just 11 days. It will soon surpass Final Destination: Bloodlines and Weapons in North America.

It has a stronghold in the overseas markets, collecting over $202.1 million after its second weekend. Adding that to its $132.4 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $334.5 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It has already earned more than six times the production budget. The Conjuring: Last Rites has become the second-highest-grossing horror film of the year, only behind Sinners$366.6 million global haul.

Box Office Summary of the film

  • North America – $132.4 million
  • International – $202.1 million
  • Worldwide – $334.5 million

Set to become the highest-grossing film in The Conjuring Universe

The Conjuring 4 is around $32 million away from the worldwide haul of The Nun and its $366.08 million, and could dethrone it as the highest-grossing film in The Conjuring universe this weekend. It will set a new benchmark at the box office and might even cross the $400 million mark.

Check out The Conjuring universe movies at the worldwide box office (from highest to lowest)

  1. The Nun – $366.08 million
  2. The Conjuring: Last Rites$334.5 million
  3. The Conjuring 2 – $322.8 million
  4. The Conjuring – $320.4 million
  5. Annabelle: Creation – $306.6 million
  6. The Nun II – $269.6 million
  7. Annabelle – $257.04 million
  8. Annabelle Comes Home – $231.25 million
  9. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $206.4 million
  10. The Curse of La Llorona – $123.2 million

The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in the theaters on September 4.

