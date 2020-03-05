Thappad Box Office Day 6: Hangs In There On Wednesday

Thappad Box Office: It is hanging in there at the box office with collections staying consistent. Though the numbers aren’t huge, they are at least not going down in a major way.

On Wednesday, the film collected 2.01 crores more and that is consistent if one looks at Monday (2.26 crores) and Tuesday (2.21 crores). The hold here is better than the likes of Panga and Chhapaak when it comes to day by day trending and this should ensure an overall okay week.

The Taapsee Pannu starrer currently stands at 21.14 crores and should be around 23 crores mark before the close of first week. Though it is evident that 30 crores milestone would be reached in the film’s lifetime, it may just have been somewhat better at least if not for Baaghi 3 releasing this Friday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!