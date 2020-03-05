BREAKING! Ranveer Singh’s ’83 Trailer To Come Out On THIS Date, A Grand Launch On The Cards?

Ranveer Singh is all set to come up with his sports drama ’83 in almost a month. The film directed by Kabir Khan is already being hailed over its accurate character looks, and one anticipates the trailer now. Well, the details are out and all we can start off with is that it’s going to be grand!

If recent reports are to be believed, the trailer of ’83 is all planned to be released on 11th March with a grand trailer launch. In fact, the makers are going all out breaking all the barriers as they may conduct the event at a public ground based on the theme, rather than a normal theatre hall.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “The trailer will be launched on a very grand scale at the sprawling MMRDA grounds in Mumbai. Fans will also get a chance to be a part of this event. All actors of the film and their real life counterparts will grace the occasion as well. And of course, actor and co-producer Deepika Padukone, will also join but there’s no information if Romi Dev, whom she essays, will also make it to the event. Finally, there will also be director Kabir Khan and the producers of ’83.”

Moreover, with the trailer releasing on 11th, the makers will get a good one month gap to continue the promotions. “The theatrical trailer of ’83 will be launched on Wednesday March 11. The makers feel a one-month promotional window is more than enough for this film that’s already been keenly awaited by a large section of moviegoers,” further reveals the source.

Well, with barely a week to go, we’re super excited! How about you all? One only awaits an official announcement now.

’83 consists of an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva and Sahil Khatta.

