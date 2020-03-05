Thappad Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Maintains The Stability!

Thappad Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Last week’s holdover release starring Taapsee Pannu has maintained stability over the weekdays. With every passing day, it didn’t witness a huge drop or crash. It seems the word of mouth is spreading slow but spreading good.

The film didn’t only start a very important dialogue amongst its audience but also tried to portray something never seen before. Taapsee Pannu has been garnering applause from all quarters and people are labelling this as Anubhav Sinha’s best work to date.

It shared some of its audience with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. There was no big competition apart from it. Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3 will change the scene tomorrow and Thappad has today to juice-up.

As per the early trends, Thappad has collected in the range of 1.90-2.15 crores on its 1st Wednesday. It’ll take the total collections around 21 crores. Monday and Tuesday were in a similar range being 2.26 crores and 2.21 crores respectively. Wednesday in the same zone would definitely hint at a stable week 1.

When the trailer of Thappad was out, it prompted instant comparison with the romantic drama Kabir Singh on social media. In Kabir Singh, the hero has violent tendencies and is seen slapping the heroine, and she too slaps him. The film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had defended the slapping saying a ‘little bit of violence’ is part of a relationship.

The Anubhav Sinha-directed Thappad, on the other hand, takes a serious look at the issue of domestic violence, with particular focus on how violent behaviour is ground for divorce, irrespective of the number of times it happens. Simply put, even if it is just one slap, it counts as domestic violence.

Thappad features Taapsee Pannu along with Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Manav Kaul. The film released on February 28.

