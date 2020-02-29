Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Starrer Romantic Comedy

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer latest romantic-comedy based on homosexuality couldn’t leave the desired impression. The film started off well at the Box Office but faltered later due to not-so-encouraging word of mouth.

In its first week, the film collected 44.84 crores and crossed the lifetime business of its prequel Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Now in the second week, it will be trying to collect at least 10-12 crores more which will lead it closer to 60 crores mark.

Let’s have a look at the Daily Breakdown:

Day 1: 9.55 crores

Day 2: 11.08 crores

Day 3: 12.03 crores

First Weekend: 32.66 crores

Day 4: 3.87 crores

Day 5: 3.07 crores

Day 6: 2.62 crores

Day 7: 2.62 crores

First Week: 44.84 crores

Day 8: 2.08 crores

Total: 46.92 crores

Note: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is still running in theaters and the daily breakdown will be updated from time to time. Stay Tuned for the latest updates.

