Cousins Ram Charan & Sai Dharam Tej Offer Prayers In This Adorable Childhood Throwback Picture

Tollywood heartthrob Sai Dharam Tej who is quite active on Social media never misses a chance to make heads turn with his posts and updates related to his films on the Instagram handle. It happened such that the actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a cute and adorable picture with his cousin brother and Telugu superstar Ram Charan.

Sai Dharam Tej along with the picture had a caption that read: “A major throwback and loads of memories in #chennai house…such fond memories ❤️”

Sai Dharam Tej and Ram Charan in the picture can be seen busy offering prayers to the almighty. Apart from the actor duo, one also gets to see Ram Charan’s sister Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Kalyan in the picture.

On the work front, Ram Charan who was last seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama is all busy these days filming the crucial portions of the much anticipated RRR which is being helmed by Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.

The period actioner also has Jr.NTR in lead along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in a key role.

The period actioner will release on 8th January 2021 in 10 Indian languages.

Meanwhile talking about Sai Dharam Tej, the actor post delivering two back to back successful films last year with Chitralahari, and Prati Roju Pandage is busy these days with his next, Solo Brathuke So Better.

The Sai Dharam Tej starrer has the gorgeous actress Nabha Natesh as its leading lady. The music for Solo Brathuke So Better is been composed by Tollywood music sensation S.Thaman.

Solo Brathuke So Better is being helmed by filmmaker Subbu. The Sai Dharam Tej starrer will release on 1st May.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!