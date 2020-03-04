Thappad Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Slides Down Further, Major Contributor Delhi Drops!

Thappad Box Office Day 5: The torchbearer of meaningful cinema, Taapsee Pannu returned with yet another subject which was out there since years but no one dared to make a film on it. Though controversial, this was a film of critics and understandably received a whole lot of amount of love from them.

But it seems the audience weren’t ready to witness a dialogue around this topic. It remained on the lines over the weekend but is sliding downwards on the weekdays. Thappad also faced some competition from the Ayushmann Khurrana’s holdover release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

As per the early trends, the film has collected in the range of 1.50-1.75 crores. Its first Monday was 2.26 crores and hence it’s a noticeable drop on Tuesday. Thappad now has just one option of staying steady at the box office. Delhi, which was contributing on a major level, dropped on Tuesday and hence the effect.

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 will snatch a huge chunk of screens from it this week and then it’ll have no chance to retain the numbers. Director Anubhav Sinha talked about how violence gets normalised if people accept it. He said, “Somewhere, women are equally responsible for the whole practice of ‘adjustment to keep the family united’, where the woman has to compromise on several things including self-respect. You see, violence gets normalised if only the oppressed accepts it.”

Thappad features Taapsee Pannu in a starring role and also features Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra in important roles.

The film released on Friday to low-key opening collection of Rs 3.07 crores in the domestic market, although it has received excellent word of mouth and generally positive reviews.

