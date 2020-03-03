Avengers 5: Brie Larson AKA Captain Marvel Will Turn Evil & We Don’t Know How To React!

In 2019, Marvel introduced us to Captain Marvel in the Avengers clan. Played by Brie Larson, the film became a superhit and fans can’t wait for the sequel. In Avengers: Endgame, our favourite lady superhero played a vital role in bringing down the mighty villain Thanos.

While we can’t wait for the sequel of Captain Marvel, the latest news states that she will be turning evil in the Avengers Phase 5. Last year, Marvel announced its Phase 4 films and series, however, it didn’t mention what if there will be another film with all the Avengers together. But they are also planning a Phase 5 with our superheroes.

As reported by We Got This Covered, Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers will turn evil after getting possessed by an evil entiry from the space. If she turns negative, Captain Marvel will be more powerful than she already is! We will get to see a hint of this at the end of Avengers 5 and this development will be fully seen in the third film of CM series.

Well, this is quite exciting news and we can’t wait to see how it changes the whole scenario in the world of Avengers!

