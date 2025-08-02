Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, has turned out to be a profitable venture at the Indian box office. After a good start, the film maintained its winning momentum over the entire opening week. It has entered the second week on a strong note by posting impressive numbers at the Indian box office and is on track to secure a hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Pandiraj, the Kollywood romantic comedy was released on July 15. It received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for Vijay and Nithya’s performances. However, the film received criticism for its regressive concept and writing. Among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying mostly favorable word-of-mouth. Such word-of-mouth helped the film make impressive earnings.

How much did Thalaivan Thalaivii earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

As per Sacnilk, Thalaivan Thalaivii earned 3.7 crores on day 8, showing a superb jump of 111.42% from day 7’s 1.75 crores. Overall, the film has earned 36.45 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 43.01 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 32.75 crores

Day 8 – 3.7 crores

Total – 36.45 crores

Enjoys over 40% returns!

Reportedly, the Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this budget, it has amassed 36.45 crores, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 11.45 crores. Calculated further, it has made a decent 45.8% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it is already a plus affair at the Indian box office.

To become a clean hit, Thalaivan Thalaivii needs to make 100% returns, which is possible at a collection of 50 crores. So, it needs 13.55 crores more to emerge as a clean hit. This feat is expected to be achieved comfortably during the second week.

More about the film

The film also stars Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar, and others in key roles. The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. It was produced under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

